Heavy smoke seeped into other businesses in Vernon fire

Photo: Contributed An investigation into a Vernon area fire is ongoing.

The investigation into a Vernon business fire is ongoing, fire officials said

Crews were called to an early morning structure fire in the 1000 block on Kalamalka Lake Road, Sinister Kustoms Ltd., at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Oct 1.

"Upon arrival they found heavy smoke coming from a south side window and doors at the rear of the building. crews did a great job by quickly making entry and extinguishing the fire thus containing it to the one business suite," Alan Hofsink, Vernon's deputy fire chief, said in an emailed response.

"However there was smoke extension to multiple other suites."