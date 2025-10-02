Vernon News

Spine-chilling fall events and family fun at Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre

Fall frights at Caravan

Photo: Caravan Farm Theatre The Walk of Terror Spectacular includes a costume contest

The Walk of Terror returns to Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen this autumn for a 20th season.

It’s one of three events welcoming people to the farm this October.

This year’s WOT is Labyrinth, which runs from October 15 to 30. The cutting-edge audio walk featured performers, set elements and binaural sounds streaming from headphones.

“We have some very spectacular set elements that transform the woods and fields into a fantasy world,” said Estelle Shook, artistic director at Caravan Farm Theatre.

Labyrinth is rated PG-13 and is not suitable for young children. Participants will go out into the nighttime forest at staggered half-hour intervals to create a sense of isolation and ramp up the fear factor. The walk is approximately 35 minutes with the whole experience lasting just under 60 minutes.

Tickets for Labyrinth range in price. Details can be found on the Caravan Farm Theatre website.

Billed as a, "howl at the moon hootenanny,” the Walk of Terror Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, October 25.

The all-ages party featuring up to 100 performers, Kinshira fire spinners, choir singers, food trucks and two bands: Freak Motif and Blackberry Wood.

People are encouraged to come in costume. Guests can stop by the photo wall and take part in the promenade for a chance to win cash prizes for their outfits.

Tickets to the celebration are $47.25 for general admission and $36.75 for youth. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Also returning this year is Horse Drawn Halloween on October 19. The family-oriented horse-drawn hayride stops at a haunted house, where kids can trick or treat. Concessions will be serving an array of local and homemade foods and drinks, including chili and bannock, gourmet smokies, pie and hot dogs for roasting on the open fire.

Ticket prices for Horse Drawn Halloween are $25 for adults and $15 for children 4-15 (plus taxes and a $1 surcharge). Children under 3 get in for free.