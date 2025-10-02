Vernon News

Vernon-area eco pond gets needed re-vamp

Photo: Contributed Vernon eco pond project is taking shape.

Plans for an ambitious ecological initiative are taking shape in Vernon.

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre will hold its groundbreaking ceremony for the Norah’s Pond Revitalization Project next Tuesday, Oct. 7 . Directors from the Foord Family Foundation, the ABNC board, staff and community members will all be there to mark the official launch of construction and restoration efforts.

"Beginning in September, ABNC began work to expand the pond to three times its current size, thereby increasing habitat for amphibians, aquatic invertebrates, waterfowl, and other species in the Okanagan region," event organizers said in a media release.

"This enhancement supports ABNC’s mission to foster biodiversity, environmental stewardship, and public engagement in nature."

The redesigned pond will serve as a critical habitat, especially during dry summer months when natural wetlands are scarce, and as an outdoor classroom.

Because these pools don’t last year-round, they remain free of fish, giving amphibians like the Spadefoot toad, frogs, and salamanders a safe place to breed and lay eggs without fear of their young being eaten. Invertebrates— think dragonfly nymphs, water beetles, and aquatic insects — also thrive here, forming the foundation of a food web that supports birds and mammals.

Visitors will be able to observe changes in plant and animal life over time, strengthening the connection between the community and the local ecosystem.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Norah’s Pond Revitalization Project is 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 7 at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, Norah Foord’s Pond at 250 Allan Brooks Way.