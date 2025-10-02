Vernon News

New lease agreement expands paramedic training to Okanagan College in Vernon

Training more paramedics

Paramedics in training showed off their skills on the lawn at the Okanagan College Vernon Campus on Wednesday.

They were there to help celebrate a new five-year lease agreement with the Justice Institute of British Columbia that expands access to its Emergency Medical Responder and Primary Care Paramedic training program for students in the BC Interior.

Under the five-year agreement, approximately 600 students will pass through the training programs.

“Each of these students represents future capacity in our healthcare system, and each will contribute to meeting urgent needs across BC, especially in rural and remote communities,” said Sarah Wareing, interim vice-president, academic at the Justice Institute of BC.

Wareing pointed out that life-threatening emergency calls have surged by 76 per cent since 2017/18. “And just last year, BC Emergency Health Services handled more than 212,000 high-priority calls.”

The JIBC students join other students in health programs at OC in Vernon and online, designed to help address shortages across the sector.

“The thing I’ve enjoyed the most about the program, so far, is the hands-on training,” said Primary Care Paramedic student George Wallace from West Kelowna.

“Being able to practice my skills and get that real-world experience makes learning so much more impactful."

The hope is that by expanding the programs in Vernon, with access to on-campus housing and other supports, it will encourage more people to pursue vital healthcare careers.

“It’s amazing for the region,” said T. Jay Mulyk, regional training coordinator with JIBC, Okanagan Region. “We’re able to train highly-professional paramedics to be able to work within the region."

“Staying close to home is huge for the students,” he said. “To be able to do their academics here and then be able to serve those people in their community.”

JIBC president Len Goerke noted that moving training to Okanagan College’s Vernon campus is an important step forward.

“With this move, we are well-positioned to prepare more students for careers that will support the delivery of health care across the Interior and the province,” said Goerke.