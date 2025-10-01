Vernon News
RCMP release CCTV images in search for suspect in Enderby purse theft
Stolen purse suspect
Photo: RCMP
Anyone who recognizes the person in the CCTV image is asked to contact the the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have released CCTV images as they search for a suspect in a theft in Enderby.
On Sunday, September 21, at approximately 3 p.m., Mounties received a report that someone’s purse was stolen from a business on George Street in Enderby. The theft was captured on surveillance video.
RCMP have released a photo of the suspect and a vehicle associated with the theft, an older model GMC pickup.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo or has information about the theft is asked to contact the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 546-3028 and quote file #2025-5599.
Photo: RCMP
The suspect was associated to an older model GMC pickup.
