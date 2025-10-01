Vernon News
Early morning fire on Kal Lake Road
Fire quickly doused
Photo: Contributed
A fire on Kal Lake Road got swift attention from crews.
UPDATE 3:48 p.m.
The fire that broke out early this morning on Kalamalka Lake Road damaged a restoration and customization shop.
Vernon Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at Sinister Kustoms Ltd. just after 6 a.m. and managed to get the fire under control quickly.
There is no word on what started the blaze.
ORIGINAL 8:01 a.m.
Crews are on the scene of an commercial building fire on Kal Lake Road Wednesday morning.
Passersby said the fire in the 900 block of the busy road appears to be largely under control.
More to come.
