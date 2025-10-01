Vernon News

Tsukimi Moon Viewing Festival returns to Vernon with cultural workshops, performances, and film screenings

Photo: Contributed Vernon Japanese Cultural Society

The Vernon Japanese Cultural Society is inviting the community to take part in the Tsukimi Moon Viewing Festivalon Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5.

The two-day event, supported by the Japanese Canadian Legacies Society, celebrates the Japanese tradition of Tsukimi, which means “moon viewing.” This festival honours the full autumn moon, gives thanks for the harvest, and looks ahead to a safe and healthy winter.

On Saturday, the celebration takes place at the Vernon Japanese Cultural Centre (4895 Bella Vista Road), starting at 9:30 a.m. with workshop registration.

Three cultural workshops will be offered:

Furoshiki Wrapping – Learn how to fold and wrap items using traditional Japanese cloth. It's a stylish and eco-friendly alternative to gift wrap.

Japanese Folk Dance – Try dances like the Tanko Bushi, which has simple, fun steps anyone can learn.

Taiko Drumming (for ages 16+) – A chance to try traditional Japanese drumming or improve your skills.

In the afternoon, enjoy performances by Raiden Taiko, Oka Taiko, and the Chidori Kai dancers, along with a Kamishibai storytelling performance by the Vernon Japanese School.

Delicious Japanese food will also be available, including Sakura sushi, Maharoba bento boxes, Raku Rice & Noodle Bar’s tsukimi udon, and Japanese-style hot dogs (J-dogs). Guests can also try tsukimi dango, a traditional sweet rice cake made for moon viewing.

On Sunday, head to the Vernon Towne Theatre for a movie day celebrating Japanese film and the beauty of the season:

1:00 p.m. – The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013), an animated film featuring the voices of Chloë Grace Moretz, Lucy Liu, and James Caan. “It is an enchanted anime movie the whole family will enjoy!” the Society says.

3:30 p.m. – The Moon Has Risen (1955), a romantic comedy directed by Kinuyo Tanaka, one of Japan’s first female directors. This film was shown at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Cannes Classics section.

The Vernon Japanese Cultural Society was founded in the 1930s by Japanese immigrants in Bella Vista. Today, it continues to celebrate and share Japanese heritage through culture, education, sports, and community events.