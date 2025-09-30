Vernon News

Vernon man found guilty of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman

Photo: Castanet Vernon courthouse

A Vernon man has been convicted of sexual assault after raping a sleeping woman in her own bed following a small house party.

Dalton Charlebois, 29, was convicted by a BC Supreme Court judge Friday following a five-day trial in connection to an incident in Vernon on the night of Sept. 27, 2020.

The now 24-year-old victim, A.P., testified at trial that she returned home from work to see Charlebois in the home drinking with her two housemates.

She knew Charlebois from the tight-knit North Westside community as both had worked at the North Westside Fire Rescue firehall and had seen each other at social events.

Charlebois and the two others had already been drinking casually earlier in the afternoon and A.P. started to drink as well when she arrived. As the night progressed, the four started to drink shots heavily while socializing.

A.P., who was 19 at the time, was texting her family and friends throughout the night. A large part of the trial and case prosecutors proved against Charlebois revolved around those messages.

At 11:48 p.m., A.P. sent a video message to her sister from the bathroom saying “Dalton is here, I am really partying and getting drunk.” The judge found A.P. was “mildly intoxicated” at the time of the video.

At 1:32 a.m., a more visibly drunk A.P. sent a video message to a friend, also from the bathroom, saying “Ok, I am really fu**ed. This guy from the firehall, he was on it like a year ago, he’s here and he wants to f**k me, I don’t know man.”

At 1:43 a.m., she sent another video message to her friend. The video captures A.P.’s face as she is lying in bed, her eyes are mostly shut and she is mumbling while having trouble holding the phone stationary.

“I’m so fu**ing drunk, I went to bed without Dalton, thank f**k,” she said in the video message.

“I am literally the drunkest I have been in a really long time. I have to work tomorrow at 12, I’m going to off myself. F**k that. Anyways, goodnight, I love you …. hear the background, yeah that was my night.”

A.P. testified at trial that she went to bed alone and sent the third video message right before “passing out.”

Her next memory was waking up to Charlebois having intercourse with her.

She testified that she could only remember “bits and pieces” from the encounter and thought the sexual assault was a dream until she woke up next to Charlebois, who was cracking lighthearted jokes. A.P. was still drunk the following morning.

A.P. tried to put the incident behind her and did not go to a doctor or the police. But after suffering from anxiety and seeing a therapist, she gained the courage to go to the authorities in January 2023.

Charlebois testified at trial that the sexual encounter was fully consensual and that A.P. led him to her bedroom. His own memory was very spotty due to heavy drinking.

Charlebois and A.P. had been “making out” earlier in the night, something that A.P. could not recall but was corroborated by one of her roommates.

Charlebois testified that A.P. did not provide consent orally, but through her behaviour that night.

Judge Richard Fowler, however, ruled that previous kissing does not mean A.P. consented in advance to intercourse later in the night.

Fowler focused heavily on the last video message A.P. sent before falling asleep, in which she was not wearing a shirt.

“Given her condition, apparent in the video, it defies common sense that moments later she would get out of bed and escort Mr. Charlebois to her room,” Fowler wrote in his decision.

“If, as Mr. Charlebois conceded, the sexual activity occurred after this video was sent, A.P. must have put a shirt back on. Given her state of intoxication, and overall level of tiredness, this seems highly unlikely.”

The judge noted that in the last video, A.P. expressed relief that she did not go to bed with Charlebois.

“It is not reasonable to infer that moments after expressing her relief that she had gone to bed without Mr. Charlebois, in a state of waning consciousness, she would have got out of bed and brought Mr. Charlebois into her bedroom.”

“I am satisfied that A.P. went to bed alone, passed out and did not take Mr. Charlebois to her bedroom,” Fowler ruled.

Fowler found Charlebois guilty of one count of sexual assault.

The case will return to court on Oct. 14 to fix a date for sentencing.

Editors note: VictimLink BC is a toll-free 24-hour confidential telephone service available across B.C. that provides information and referral services to all victims of crime and immediate crisis support to victims of family and sexual violence. It can be reached by phone at 1-800-563-0808 or via text at 604 836-6381.