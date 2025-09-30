Vernon News

Vernon cannabis retailer calls for union to stop picketing distribution warehouse

Strike impacting cannabis

Photo: Contributed Sarah Ballantyne toured the Organnicraft facility in Vernon.

The strike by public sector workers is squeezing private cannabis retailers in the province.

The BCGEU has escalated its strike action to include BC Liquor and Cannabis Distribution Branch warehouses. The move has stopped the flow of cannabis to private shops like Spiritleaf.

The owner of Spiritleaf in Vernon, Sarah Ballantyne, is calling on the BCGEU to take down picket lines at cannabis warehouses and "get back to work during negotiations."

Ballantyne says the strike has disrupted most of her cannabis supply.

"For my business, it's impacting me because, 90% of my products come from the warehouse, and only 10% come from direct delivery," Ballantyne says.

Small businesses are particularly impacted, because they no longer have access to certain products like beverages, edibles, capsules, and oils. Ballantyne says the government-run stores are less affected because they are taxpayer-funded.

"We're already facing challenges as a small business and this dispute has nothing to do with us. The strike escalation has disrupted our supply chain and is the start of more uncertainty for us heading into the busy holiday season," says Ballantyne.

According to Ballantyne, more than 500 businesses with cannabis licenses in the province are trying to access products through direct delivery, which has also been impacted by the Canada Post strike.

"We've already missed a full order last week, and this week we won't be getting one. So even if they went back to work tomorrow, we'll be two full weeks without a replenishment."

Ballantyne is also concerned that some customers may begin to panic buy, "it happened in 2022... during COVID, liquor stores will limit what you can buy, but we don't do that. We just let people buy whatever they need."

Ballantyne is also concerned that the disruption in the supply chain and a lack of product from legal sources may force some to use the illicit market, "any disruption to our supply chain only allows the illicit market to continue to thrive and displace all the hard work our industry has put in since legalization."

In an earlier interview, BCGEU president Paul Finch said he is sympathetic to cannabis and liquor related businesses impacted by the strike.

“We did everything that we could to try to prevent a strike that escalated to impact the general public directly,” said Finch, but he argued that the ball was in the government’s court to return to the bargaining table with a new offer.

That happened Monday, when the union and employer met for the first time in weeks, before it was announced that talks had broken back down.