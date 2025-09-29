Vernon News

Vernon and RDNO announce campfire ban lifted Monday

Campfire ban lifted

Photo: Colin Dacre Campfire ban lifted in Vernon and across the RDNO

Thanks to higher humidity and cooler weather the campfire ban is being lifted in Vernon and electoral areas of the Regional District of the North Okanagan.

In a statement released today the city of Vernon announced they would be lifting their ban on small campfires on private property as of noon today.

They said this decision was made following BC Wildfire Service’s decision to lift their campfire ban in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which Vernon is a part of.

The statement includes several important safety guidelines including instructions to never leave a fire unattended and ensure your fire is fully extinguished before leaving.

The RDNO also issued a statement this morning announcing the campfire ban would be lifted across all electoral areas as of noon today.

In their statement they stressed that category 2 and 3 open fires remain prohibited which includes; fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners, and burn barrels or burn cages, except when used for a category 1 campfire.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan announced over the weekend that a campfire ban would remain in place in that region for the time being.