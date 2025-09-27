Vernon News

Trail Smoke Eaters beat hometown Vernon Vipers 4-3

Trail beats Vipers

Photo: Contributed For the second time this season, the Vernon Vipers and Trail Smoke Eaters battled down to the wire, but once again it was Trail who came out on top with a 4-3 victory Friday night at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers carried a 3-2 lead into the third period on goals from Michael Munroe, Sam Charko and Evan Sundar. Newcomers Tyler Chiovetti and Oscar Bjork each picked up an assist in their Vipers debut.

Brendan Gee turned aside 29 of 33 shots in goal for Vernon, who finished the night 0-for-4 on the powerplay. The penalty kill was busy, stopping seven of eight Trail opportunities, with the lone blemish coming on a 5-on-3 advantage.

Dylan Lariviere, Erik Pastro, Gairin Michalski and George Stavrianeas provided the offence for the Smoke Eaters, while Cooper Michaluk made 25 saves on 28 shots for the win.

With the result, Vernon drops to 0-2-1 to start the season, while Trail improves to a perfect 3-0-0.

The Vipers take on the Cranbrook Bucks at 6 p.m. tonight. Tickets are available at the box office or online