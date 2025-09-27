Vernon News

Environment Canada has issued an air quality advisory for the Okanagan

Smoky skies over the Valley

Photo: DriveBC Environment Canada has issued an air quality advisory for the region.

Environment Canada has issued an air quality advisory for the Okanagan due to smokey skies.

The entire Okanagan is experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, the agency says.

The Munro Lake wildfire near Peachland has is burning an area of about 220 hectares, while a new fire was also sparked near the north end of Westside Road Saturday morning.

Environment Canada said the region will likely be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Smoke will be highly variable in and around the valleys in southern areas of the province,” said a statement on the Environment Canada website.

“During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.”

As smoke levels increase, so do health risks.

Residents are advised to limit time outdoors and consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.

People may experience common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious, but less common, symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough.

If someone is experiencing a medical emergency they are advised to seek medical help immediately.

People more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution include those 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children and people with an existing illness or chronic health condition.

When indoors, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible.