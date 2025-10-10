Vernon News

Yellow Horned Horntail Wasp looks nasty, but is a gentle giant of the bug world

Looks scary, but it isn't

Photo: Contributed Yellow Horned Horntail Wasps are common to the region.

Today's Bug of the Week was sent to Castanet via Revelstoke.

A reader spotted what appears to be a nasty wasp of some sort with a long stinger.

However, looks can be deceiving.

While it is black and yellow with a long appendage sticking out of its hind end, it turns out this creepy crawly is harmless.

Bug expert Steve Ball Sr., with BugMaster Pest Control in Kelowna, said the insect in question is a Yellow Horned Horntail Wasp, which are common to the region.

“Although it is classified in the wasp category, they do not have the ability to sting or bite,” Ball said.

“Commonly know as a wood wasp, they seek out rotting or soft wood trees to inject their eggs below the surface and allow the larvae to eat its way through the soft wood to the surface.”

And laying eggs in timber is what that long, rear appendage is for.

The wasp can be rather large, growing to 1.5 inches (approximately five cm) in size.

Ball said they are not harmful to humans except they can leave damaging or unsightly holes in lumber used for housing and possibly damage ornamental trees.

Ball said there have been reports of eggs hatching in lumber that has been used in housing construction, a year or so after the tree has been sawed into useable lumber lengths.

There have even been reports of baby wasps emerging from wooden furniture.