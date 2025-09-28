Vernon News

2900 block of 30th Avenue in Vernon becoming the go to for art

City block an art haven

Over the past four years, Gail Sweeney has witnessed an interesting transformation in downtown Vernon.

Sweeney works at the Vibe Artisan Gallery in the 2900 block of 30th Avenue and has watched as the block transformed into a bit of an art Mecca for the city.

Along with the Vibe, which sells local artisan products, Gallery Vertigo has moved into the corner of 30th Avenue and 29th Street.

“Gallery Vertigo is an artist-run centre for artistic innovation in the North Okanagan. It is the physical home of the North Okanagan Artists Alternative, a registered non-profit society and recognized charity composed of local and regional artists and friends of the arts,” said a post on the group's website.

Vertigo has been operating in Vernon for the past 24 years, but moved into the 30th Avenue location last year.

Collectors Direct record store opened on 30th Avenue this year, bringing musical arts to the block.

And just up the street is Colour Time Ceramic Studio, where people can create their own art.

“The Bean Scene (coffee house) started out doing monthly art shows. Then we came in. The Vibe was created and is now 100 per cent local handmade art and artisan,” Sweeney said, adding the transformation of the Towne Theatre brought performing arts to the block.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society (OSAS) took over operations of the historic theatre in 2020 and extensively renovated not only the physical building, but how it operates as well, regularly bringing live acts to the downtown core.

In 2023, it was named the top Independent Theatre in Canada.

It has also been given the opportunity to open blockbuster movies such as Gladiator 2, Superman and the latest Tom Cruise Mission Impossible movie.

Sweeney also gave a nod to Legacy Art on the 3000 block of 30th Avenue which is not only a framing business, but displays art as well.

Sweeney said all of this has led to the block becoming busier.

“More traffic is happening and because more traffic is happening they are coming in to The Vibe and I am sending them to Gallery Vertigo and Gallery Vertigo sends them here or to the Bean Scene,” she said. “It is swirling with people who are looking for art and we can send them to more than one place.”

Sweeney said art will play an even more prominent role at the east of 30th Avenue when the Vernon Cultural Centre is complete.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the centre was held in late August.

Construction of the $46 million centre is expected to progress in phases until spring 2028.