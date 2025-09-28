Vernon News

Fishing for sustenance is a big part of Indigenous culture

Fishing was a way of life

Photo: Vernon Museum Unidentified Syilx Okanagan fishers, circa 1895. Archival records often lack names, reflecting how Indigenous perspectives were historically under documented.

Sept. 30 is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a day to reflect on the legacy of residential schools, the broader impacts of colonial policies on Indigenous Peoples, and the resilience and ongoing leadership of Indigenous communities.

In the Okanagan, the history of fishing offers one such window into both continuity and change. As the Okanagan Nation Alliance explains, fish — especially salmon — were a primary food source for the Syilx Okanagan People prior to European settlement. Salmon is one of the four food chiefs, central in captikʷł, the Syilx teachings that convey laws, values, and governance.

Closer to Vernon, n̓kək̓m̓apl̓qs (the head of Kalamalka Lake) was a traditional fishing location for kikinee (Kokanee, or landlocked sockeye salmon).

Materials developed by the Okanagan Indian Band for the Okanagan Rail Trail describe families gathering in late October to fish, drying Kokanee on racks in the sun and wind to provide food for the winter. Syilx fishers used nets woven from hemp dogbane, spears from canoes or the shore, and later metal gaffs.

With the arrival of settlers, these practices came under strain. In the 1890s, fishing laws imposed new restrictions on out-of-season harvests. Local records describe constables in Vernon seeking out Indigenous fishers to enforce the changes. While settlers were also reprimanded for violations, the difference for Syilx families was profound: practices carried out for generations were suddenly restricted under unfamiliar colonial law.

Environmental changes further disrupted fishing. Logging and farming altered streams and gravel beds where salmon spawned, and hydroelectric projects changed river flows and blocked fish passages. By the late 20th century, salmon populations in the region had declined sharply.

In 1996–97, the Okanagan Nation Alliance, together with the Colville Confederated Tribes, began a major initiative to restore sockeye salmon to the Columbia River system. The work continues: in 2025, the ONA raised concerns about declining sc̓win (sockeye salmon) returns, as warming waters created thermal barriers in the Okanogan River. Daily monitoring and the integration of Traditional Ecological Knowledge with scientific methods remain central to their approach.

Truth and reconciliation involves not only acknowledging past harms, but also listening to and learning from Indigenous Peoples, who continue to protect culture, language, and land. Archival records, such as photographs of Indigenous fishers, provide glimpses into this history. Yet many of those images are unidentified, a reminder of how records have often centred settler perspectives.

Today, deeper understanding comes from Indigenous voices and from the ongoing work of communities like the Syilx Okanagan Nation, who continue to care for the waters and fish that have long been central to life in the Valley.