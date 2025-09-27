Vernon News

Westside Road reopens, grass fire now held at 13.25 ha.

Fire now held at 13 ha.

Photo: Joe Gerwing - Interior Focus Photography A firefighter works to douse the fire burning near Westside Road Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

A grass fire that was sparked near the north end of Westside Road is now considered "held" after it grew to 13.25 hectares Saturday morning.

The fire was first started early Saturday morning by a vehicle, and it quickly spread up the hill to the west of the road.

Firefighters from the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service worked on the blaze through the morning, with support from two helicopters.

After growing to 13.25 hectares, the BC Wildfire Service now considers the fire held, meaning it's not expected to grow past its current boundaries.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Firefighters and two helicopters continue to work on the new fire burning near the north end of Westside Road Saturday morning, and the road has now been reopened.

Nine BC Wildfire Service firefighters are on scene assisting the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department in extinguishing the blaze.

Joe Gerwing, who's in the area, says there is very little flame and smoke coming from the grass fire now.

While Westside Road was closed temporarily Saturday morning, it has since been reopened.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is an estimated four hectares in size.

Photo: Contributed The fire burning near Westside Road is spreading slowly as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

The fire burning off Westside Road west of Vernon is now estimated at four hectares in size.

Nine BC Wildfire Service personnel are on scene assisting the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department. A helicopter is also bucketing the fire.

BCWS fire information officer Shae Stearns says the fire is displaying Rank 3 behaviour, which describes a "moderately vigorous surface fire" with a moderate rate of spread.

The fire was sparked early Saturday morning, reportedly from a vehicle crash.

Westside Road remains closed in both directions between Marys Emerald Bay Rd and Skookum Mine Rd.

UPDATE: 8:10 a.m.

The new wildfire burning near the north end of Westside Road appears to be growing slowly.

Photos from the scene show minimal flames as of 8 a.m., but the fire has burned a large area of grass, west of Westside Road, near Marys Emerald Bay Rd.

A resident in the area says there was no wind in the area as of 7:30 a.m., "which will hopefully give the firefighters a chance to get ahead of it."

Castanet has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for more information about what resources have responded to the fire.

Westside Road remains closed in both directions.

Photo: Andy Erickson The grass fire was sparked early Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 7:05 a.m.

The new wildfire sparked near the north end of Westside Road appears to be growing up the hill, west of the road.

The fire was first discovered early Saturday morning and was reportedly started by a crashed vehicle. Video from the scene, taken at 5:30 a.m., shows the fire quickly spreading in the dry grass.

The BC Wildfire Service is aware of the fire, but it's not clear what resources have responded at this time.

Westside Road is now closed in both directions, between Marys Emerald Bay Rd and Skookum Mine Rd, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL: 6:25 a.m.

A new fire has been sparked west of Vernon near the north end of Westside Road.

The fire, first discovered early Saturday morning, was reportedly started by a vehicle crash, but details are not clear.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is “human caused.”

As of just after 6 a.m., the fire is listed as spot-sized.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.