Electrical system at Vernon's Crown Villa trailer park poses a safety hazard

More woes for trailer park

Photo: Google Street View Crown Villa trailer park on Okanagan Avenue in Vernon is in need of some expensive upgrades.

Carol Goldstone said she would like to upgrade the electrical system at the trailer park she owns, but she simply can not afford it.

Goldstone owns the Crown Villa trailer park on Okanagan Avenue in Vernon, and the aging park is in need of some expensive upgrades.

On Sept. 23, Technical Safety BC sent a letter to the 11 renters that the government body had “identified hazards that could pose risk of electrical shock or fire.”

The letter said the hazards were documented for the property owner in a certificate of inspection along with instructions to contact a licensed electrical contractor to have the problem remedied.

Lisa, who asked her last name not be used, has lived in the trailer park for the past 10 years and is worried about the safety hazard the faulty wiring presents.

“We didn't know how bad the electrical was until we all got the letter,” Lisa said. “We knew it had to be upgraded, but we didn't know how bad it was.”

Lisa said she looked at her tenant's rights online and said “we are all doing our part, but she is not doing hers.”

Goldstone said the problem on her end is she can't afford to upgrade the electrical system.

She could not remember how long she has been aware of the issue, but the Technical BC letter said they have been in contact with her since April, and “despite multiple efforts ... the owner has not addressed the safety concerns.”

Goldstone said she has been seeking financial assistance to make the repairs. She has contacted the city, and was told they can't help, and she is seeking grants from the upper levels of government to help cover the costs, with no success so far.

“I am reaching out to try and get some federal funding for people because it is low-cost housing,” the 76 year old said.

Rent at the trailer park is less than $300 a month per unit.

“It's not very much money,” said Goldstone, who lives on a pension.

Goldstone said she could not say exactly how much it would cost to do the work, but guessed it could be “in the hundreds of thousands of dollars."

"I am trying to do something, but I need some type of funding. I don't have that kind of money," Goldstone said.

“They are always talking about affordable housing and they are always talking about funding for affordable housing, so I have my hand out like everyone else.”

The trailer park was built in 1974.

This is not the first time concerns at the trailer park have been raised.

In April 2022, residents again sounded the alarm over raw sewage running down the trailer park's main road.

Goldstone said she is still dealing with the financial fallout from addressing that issue.