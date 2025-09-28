Vernon News

Sonja Harkness named executive director of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

New chamber leader

Photo: Vernon Chamber of Commerce Sonja Harkness has been named the new executive director of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Harkness is replacing Dan Proulx who was with the chamber for 10 years.

Harkness recently served as Chief Operating Officer of the Association of Interior Realtors and brings a strong background in regional business leadership, the chamber said in a press release.

Also new new this year is incoming President Brett Squair, who takes over for outgoing President Kirndeep Nahal completed her two-year term.

“It’s an honour to step into this role at such a pivotal time for our members,” said Squair. “I look forward to working with this diverse and dynamic board to continue championing the needs of our members and advancing economic growth in the North Okanagan.”

Jake Gibson will take over as the new vice-president.

The 2025-26 board of directors includes returning members Squair, Nahal, Aaron Himelson, Charlene Smart, Jake Gibson, Laurie Case, Martin Von Holst and Riminder Gakhal, along with newly elected directors Steve Braun, Sumanveer Singh, Blake Lechkobit and Mike Molnar.

The changes were made at the chamber's Sept. 17 AGM.