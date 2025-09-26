Vernon News

District of Coldstream closing Uplands Road Oct. 1 to install a new culvert

Uplands Road to close

Photo: District of Coldstream Uplands Drive will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, October 1 at Rockland Drive to allow for the installation of a new culvert.

Some Coldstream residents will have to take the long way home next week.

Uplands Drive will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, October 1 at Rockland Drive to allow for the installation of a new culvert.

Motorists are advised to use the following alternate routes:

Access Rockland Drive via Scenic Drive

Access Uplands Drive via Cypress Drive.

Detour signs will be placed to assist with navigation throughout the closure period.

For questions regarding construction schedules or traffic management, contact Nixon Earthworks at 250-545-5008.