Vernon film maker produces pickleball documentary for Telus Storyhive

Pickleball: the documentary

Photo: Mitchell Vanlerberg Mitchell Vanlerberg has produced a docu-series on pickleball in Vernon.

Mitchell Vanlerberg knows his way around a movie shoot.

The Vernon resident was instrumental in the Vernon-produced Hello Okanagan series, he has made two full length movies – Young Ronin and Young Ronin 2 – and he recently acted as an assistant director to a horror movie that was filmed in Kelowna.

And now, Vanlerberg's work is being shown as part of Telus Storyhive Voices.

Vanlerberg's documentary, Pickleball Pioneers: A Vernon Pickleball Story, focuses on the local pickleball scene, which has exploded in recent years.

“We came up with a couple of different ideas for a docu-series to do,” he said. “One of the ideas I came up with was the story of pickleball in Vernon because my grandpa is a huge pickleball player and it's just crazy to think that Vernon has the largest indoor pickleball court in Canada.”

From seniors to youngsters, the series celebrates the diverse age groups bonded by pickleball’s growing popularity. Through heartfelt interviews and energetic play, Pickleball Pioneers highlights how seniors in particular have fuelled the sport’s growth — embodying resilience, passion, and a deep sense of community spirit.

The $1.4-million facility was financed primarily through Vernon Pickleball Association members, who committed $1.2 million towards it.

The money was raised in a matter of months, showing the enthusiasm for the sport locally.

“This was the perfect opportunity to tell that story in documentary format,” Vanlerberg said.

Vanlerberg said Telus Storyhive “is a great opportunity for people who are emerging film makers and haven't had a whole lot of experience with it. It's a great opportunity to work with Telus. They are able to mentor you.”

Storyhive provided grants of $10,000 each to produce a locally reflective, non-fiction series of six to 10 episodes.

Storyhive’s mission is to empower a community of thousands of local content creators in Alberta and B.C. to share the stories that matter most in their own communities. For over 10 years, Storyhive has supported thousands of creators across Alberta and B.C., investing more than $66.9 million in production funding, training, mentorship, and distribution on TELUS Optik TV and online channels.

Pickleball Pioneers is currently being shown on Telus Optik TV Video on Demand and Stream+. The full series will be available on Storyhive’s YouTube channel starting Nov. 25.