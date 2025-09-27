Vernon News

Vernon historian and videographer presents another issue of Tides and Trails

History on film

Francois Arseneault is once again bringing the past to the present.

The Vernon videographer and historian has come into possession of several episodes of the 1960s TV series Tides and Trails.

He has converted the black and white film footage into a digital 4K format.

The outdoor show features fishing and hunting in various parts of BC and was popular viewing in its heyday.

This week's episode travels back in time to McLeod Lake, some 120km north of Prince George, to fish on the Pack River for grayling.

Host Ted Peck and cameraman Bill Dennett stayed at the Melville Lodge on the Hart highway.

“These quaint fishing lodges were common 50 to 60 years ago; today, Melville Lodge is gone, and most have been replaced by more luxurious fishing lodges,” Arseneault said.

“John Barlee may be a familiar name to many British Columbians, and he joins Ted on this fishing trip. John had a diverse career in radio, television and advertising throughout BC, before he, Anne, and family returned to the Okanagan to purchase and operate Last Mountain Ski Resort in 1974. John and Anne operated the popular ski hill until 1992.”

Peck weaves some charming storytelling about his time on a survey crew in the area at the end of the Second World War, before the PGE Pacific Radio Eastern Railway or the Hart Highway were built through there.

“He truly enjoyed fishing, and it shows in his enthusiastic and detailed explanations about the different fish in the river,” Arseneault said.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his YouTube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].