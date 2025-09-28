Vernon News

Harvest Pumpkin Festival returns to Armstrong-Spallumcheen

Pumpkins galore

Photo: Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce The 25th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival, taking place Oct. 3 to 13, in Armstrong.

The great pumpkin festival is back.

The 25th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival, taking place Oct. 3 to 13, in Armstrong.

For 25 years, the popular event has brought the community together to celebrate fall colours, creativity, and community spirit.

Over 11 days of festivities, residents and visitors can enjoy free workshops, live music, local food, family activities, and the ever-popular Family Day on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Armstrong fairgrounds. From the Straw & Stroll Scarecrow Decorating Challenge to artisan workshops, concerts, and children’s entertainment, the festival offers something for everyone.

Festival Highlights

Family Day is a full day of hands-on demos, kids’ activities, entertainment and seasonal fun for all ages.

The free workshops include pickling, earring making, drumming, beeswax wraps, painting and more Spaces are limited so pre-registration is required.

Other activities include the Okanagan Street Fall Block Party, square dancing, family movie nights, Barn Quilt Tours special nights for locals and visitors at flower farms and pumpkin patches.

Live entertainment will be provided by local favourite Ryley Booth at Bloom Flowers and national talent Doug Robb at Farmstrong Cider Co. plus outdoor movies, Bubble Wonders, Kiki the Eco Elf and the magic of Fizbann Wizard..

The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In and the Great Pumpkin Launch take place on Oct. 11 at the fair grounds.

“Whether you’ve been coming for years or this is your first time, there’s no better year to experience the magic,” says Patti Noonan, Executive Director of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

“The Harvest Pumpkin Festival is rooted in community, full of fall spirit, and truly fun for all ages. We were so excited the first year we presented the festival and we can’t wait to celebrate 25 years together.”

For a full list of activities, click here.