Vernon News

Good Samaritans help Vernon Search and Rescue on Kalamalka Lake

Flotilla helps with rescue

Photo: VSAR Earlier this week, Vernon Search and Rescue responded to a report of a capsized canoe on Kal Lake.

A flotilla of Good Samaritans helped rescue a man in trouble on Kalamalka Lake.

A post on the Vernon Search and Rescue Facebook page said on earlier this week, VSAR responded to a report of a capsized canoe on Kal Lake, with one person in the water.

With enough crew for two boats, VSAR trailered and launched from Kekuli Bay Provincial Park.

“On our arrival at the canoe, we learned that a passing kayaker had witnessed the situation and made their way over to assist, but with limited success. They were eventually joined by a passing pontoon boat, and with a full flotilla of Good Samaritans, they were able to get the canoe righted and the paddler out of the water,” the post said.

“We rounded out the ordeal with a transfer of the paddler and canoe to our boats for some dry blankets, a checkover by our first aid personnel, and then a quick ride back to the boat launch. We really want to offer a thank you to the passing boaters for noticing the situation and your willingness to offer help.”

VSAR also commended the paddler for wearing a life jacket.

“So often we see this is not the case, and the outcome could have been so much worse, even though all the other stars lined up with unseasonably warm weather, remaining daylight, favourable lake conditions and other boaters on the lake,” the post said.

Search and rescue is a free service provided by a dedicated group of volunteers and can be called upon day or night by calling 911.