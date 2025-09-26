Vernon News

Vernon-Lake Country- Monashee MP Scott Anderson brings up Edgewood ostrich debacle in Parliament

Ostriches in Ottawa

Photo: Facebook The plight of the Edgewood ostriches has reached Ottawa. Vernon-Lake Country- Monashee Conservative MP Scott Anderson spoke on the matter in Parliament Thursday.

“This Liberal government has failed to do its job by letting the Canadian Food Inspection Agency order the slaughter of a herd of ostriches with no transparency or communication with farmers and Canadians,” the first-term MP said.

In the past few months, Anderson personally visited Universal Ostrich Farm twice.

“Since the beginning, and apparently unlike the CFIA, I've actually met with the farmers and raised their concerns publicly,” Anderson told Parliament. “Senior academics are begging for access to potential research on diseases."

The farm has been embroiled in legal wrangling and CFIA protests since the bird flu was discovered on the property in January and the birds ordered killed.

Operators of the farm say none of the big birds are still sick and have been fighting the cull. Close to 400 ostriches are slated to be destroyed by the CFIA because of the prior presence of the bird flu.

Owners of the farm were granted an interim stay by the Supreme Court of Canada on Wednesday. CFIA said it will comply with the stay and file a court response, while it maintains control of the ostrich enclosure at the southeastern B.C. farm.

Anderson noted people are travelling (to the ranch) from “across the country in outrage.”

Anderson questioned why the CFIA is not allowing additional testing on the animals.

“The nation is watching and Canadians demand answers,” Anderson said.

Mel Arnold, Conservative Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies MP also raised the matter in Parliament earlier this week.