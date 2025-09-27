Vernon News

OnSTAGE Concert series begins at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

New concert series starts

Multi-talented performer Rose Cousins is kicking off the 2025-26 Spotlight Season at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The two-time JUNO and multi-award-winning Canadian folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brings her Conditions of Love Tour to the North Okanagan Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

The show is the first of the season on the popular cabaret-style OnSTAGE Concert series.

The VDPAC concert coincides with the release of Cousins’ newest album Conditions of Love-Vol. 1, which was followed by her cross-Canada headline tour, that began in April.

“This is a gorgeous album,” says VDPAC’s executive director, Jim Harding, “And proves without doubt, that Rose Cousins belongs in the pantheon of iconic Canadian singer-songwriters.”

The intimate, inviting, ‘up-close-and personal’ vibe of the cabaret-style OnSTAGE Concert seats audience members at two-person tables right on VDPAC’s main stage with the performers.

“It is perfect for such a personal, emotional and intimate performer as Rose Cousins,” says Harding. “The Conditions of Love-Vol. 1 album is written and performed on the piano and accompanied by bass & drums as the Trio and an act our OnSTAGE Concerts was made for.”

“On her new album, Cousins 'holds our hands' as she guides us on a journey through the 'conditions of love,'” the VDPAC said in a press release. “Ever the emotional explorer, the revered Nova Scotia-based folk artist seeks truth, in all its imperfection, in the depths of our most complicated of emotions: Love. The journey results in a striking clarity and it’s the gift of that clarity that brings on surprising tears.”

Co-produced with long-time bandmate Joshua Van Tassel, Cousin's new collection of songs sees her return to her first love: the piano.

“Piano is where I feel the most connected. It’s the best partner in expressing the emotion I’m mining,” she said.

She calls her uplifting single, I Believe in Love (and it’s very hard), the new album’s cornerstone.

Limited cabaret-style seating is available on a “first-come” basis.

Tickets are $45. Visit or contact VDPAC’s Ticket Seller Box Office, 3800 33 St., call at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or purchase online.