Vernon News

Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort gearing up for Nov. 28 opening

Ski season drawing near

Photo: SilverStar Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort is gearing up for the 2025-26 ski season with new terrain, elevated experiences and an Ikon Pass partnership.

All they need now is snow.

Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort is gearing up for the 2025-26 ski season with new terrain, elevated experiences and an Ikon Pass partnership.

The Star is counting down to its tentative opening day Nov. 28.

Between "Aunt Gladys" and "Just Dandy" on the backside, a new area will open this winter.

“While the mountain may seem quiet in the off season our teams are hard at work getting ready for winter creating the new Dandy Glades area,” SilverStar said in a press release.

Also new this year, SilverStar has joined the Ikon Pass as a bonus mountain for the upcoming ski season.

Ikon Passholders get two free days at bonus mountains across North America.

SilverStar and Grouse Mountain join Wild Mountain and Buck Hill Ski & Snowboard Area in Minnesota, Cranmore Mountain Resort in New Hampshire and Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Massachusetts.

SilverStar passholders get a 50 per cent discount on the Ikon Session Pass 3-Day, which allows session pass holders to ski or ride three days at one mountain or across participating destinations including Revelstoke, Sun Peaks, and Red Mountain.

For more information on the new benefit for SilverStar Passholder, click here.

“Winter 2025/26 is shaping up to be one of our most exciting seasons yet,” said SilverStar’s director of marketing, sales and events Ian Jenkins, in the press release.

The mountain has also made a number of upgrades to Ravenwood Snowshoe Raclette Dinner and the Paradise Camp Snow Cat Dinner Tour.

The Ravenwood Snowshoe Experience is back by popular demand, now offering additional weekly sittings after last season’s sell-out debut.

This winter, the Paradise Camp Snow Cat Dinner Tour is getting an upgrade for even more mountaintop magic. On select nights, guests can savour a special Flavours of the Alps menu, featuring European Alpine cuisine paired with wines for every course.

A brand-new, state-of-the-art snowcat has joined the SilverStar fleet for the upcoming season. Equipped with the latest SNOWsat LiDAR technology for impeccable grooming and silky-smooth corduroy.

This addition brings the fleet to three snowcats featuring this cutting-edge technology.

Guests can expect to see the Annual Light Up, Sovereign to SilverStar, 12 Days of Christmas, Over the Hill Downhill, SEISMIC Spring Festival and Spring Queening return for the Winter 2025/26 Season.

Guests can still save on winter season passes, take advantage of family pass pricing, and score a 5th day free when purchasing a 4-Pack before midnight September 30.

For more details, click here.