Low-flying helicopters in the Okanagan, Kootenays help FortisBC detect leaks in gas lines

A bright yellow helicopter seen buzzing around Vernon Thursday is looking for gas leaks.

Mark Falkenberg, corporate communications advisor for FortisBC said in an email the inspections are taking place across a number of regional districts throughout the province.

The helicopter is equipped with a LiDAR system which uses lasers to look for leaks in gas lines.

“In the Southern Interior, the helicopter has surveyed in the Columbia Shuswap and Thompson-Nicola regional districts, and is slated to soon pass through municipalities including Vernon in the Regional District of North Okanagan, Falkenberg said in the email, adding the work will also be done in the Central Okanagan, Central Kootenay, East Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary areas.

“Due to the nature of the flight path and the schedule being highly dependent on weather conditions, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact date the helicopter will pass over each municipality. However, most of the above regions will most likely see the helicopter between tomorrow and Oct 4,” Falkenberg said.

A post on the FortisBC website said helicopter contractors, Talon Helicopters and LaSen Inc., will perform aerial inspections of gas lines throughout the province and are permitted by Transport Canada to fly at low levels, which allows them to inspect lines that previously had to be inspected by foot.

The helicopter will pass through communities starting in late September for approximately three weeks. Flight time over a single area will be minimal.

This routine work is part of FortisBC's integrity management system, which includes detection and remediation activities among other steps to ensure public safety. "We appreciate your patience as we work to complete the inspections safely and as quickly as possible," said the post.