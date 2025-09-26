Vernon News

Praying mantis can be found throughout the region

'Alien' bugs popular

Photo: Mikaili Tweed Mikaili Tweed spotted a green praying mantis near her Salmon Arm home recently.

They have become one of the most popular insects in the region.

They are prominent on social media, hatched in area schools and several readers have sent pictures of the praying mantis to Castanet.

And that brings us to this week's Bug of the Week.

With their long, slender front legs, pointy head and bulging eyes, the mantis is often described as an alien.

And they are, sort of, as the mantis is an alien species to the region.

They came from Europe a century ago, but there are no reports of the bugs having a negative impact on the ecosystem, so officials are not too worried about them.

The bugs are beneficial to have around as they eat a wide-range of other insect, which can be good for both humans and agriculture.

A mantis also makes a tasty snack for birds in the area.

An adult mantis can grow up to seven centimetres long, but when they are born, are less than one.

The praying mantis is named for its prominent front legs, which are bent and held together at an angle that suggests the position of prayer to some sort of insect deity.

Of the approximately 2,000 known species of mantis, almost all reside in the balmy tropics with just 18 species known to exist in North America.

They are closely related to cockroaches and termites, and are absolutely harmless, unless you are a male mantis, that is.

The female mantis has the nasty habit of eliminating their love partners when the mood strikes.

Once the pair of love bugs have finished their moment of insect intimacy, Mrs. Mantis promptly bites the head off Mr. Mantis and then carries on laying her eggs, which hatch in the springtime.

Mrs. Mantis will sometimes chomp the head off of her suitor even before the deed is done.

Apparently, Mr. Mantis is an even better partner when his brain, which controls inhibition, is detached from his abdominal ganglion, which controls the act of copulation.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email is a picture or video and we may feature it as our Bug of the Week.