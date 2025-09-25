Vernon News

North Okanagan Labour Council to attend Kelowna rally in support of BCGEU

Standing in solidarity

Photo: File photo embers of the North Okanagan Labour Council (NOCL) will be attending a solidarity rally Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. outside the Orchard Park Liquor Store, 1835 Dilworth Dr., in Kelowna.

The North Okanagan Labour Council is standing in solidarity with the BCGEU.

The BC General Employees' Union, representing thousands of public sector workers across the province, commenced strike action in the beginning of September.

Members of the North Okanagan Labour Council (NOCL) will be attending a solidarity rally Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. outside the Orchard Park Liquor Store, 1835 Dilworth Dr., in Kelowna.

The rally will feature Megan Washington, BCGEU executive vice-president, Rob Ashton, president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), DJ Pohl, Component 12 vice-president of BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU), along with guest speakers from across the labour movement.

“Their fight is not just about fair wages, but about ensuring strong public services for all British Columbians. As one of the largest unions at the bargaining table, the outcome of their struggle will set the standard for all public sector employees in British Columbia,” the NOLC said in a press release.

The NOLC is urging the public to not cross picket lines.

“The fight of BCGEU members is the fight of the entire labour movement,” said Nicole Cabrejos, NOLC president. “When workers stand up for fair compensation and respect at work, we all benefit. This rally is about showing the Okanagan that BC’s unions will not back down on behalf of workers when it comes to defending good jobs and quality public services.”

The NOLC is calling on all union members, allies and members of the public to attend the rally, bring their flags and wear their union colours.