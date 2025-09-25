276078
Vernon News  

Village of Lumby taking applications for paid on-call firefighters

Lumby hiring firefighters

Darren Handschuh - Sep 25, 2025 / 10:59 am

The Lumby and District Fire Department wants you.

The department is now accepting applications for paid on-call firefighters.

Application deadline is Oct. 15,

“Don't hesitate to work with an amazing group of individuals who make up this amazing fire department,” said a post on the Village of Lumby Facebook page.

Resumes can be emailed to [email protected].

