Village of Lumby taking applications for paid on-call firefighters
The Lumby and District Fire Department wants you. The department is now accepting applications for paid on-call firefighters.
Application deadline is Oct. 15,
“Don't hesitate to work with an amazing group of individuals who make up this amazing fire department,” said a post on the Village of Lumby Facebook page.
Resumes can be emailed to [email protected].
