Village of Lumby taking applications for paid on-call firefighters

Photo: Village of Lumby

The Lumby and District Fire Department wants you.

The department is now accepting applications for paid on-call firefighters.

Application deadline is Oct. 15,

“Don't hesitate to work with an amazing group of individuals who make up this amazing fire department,” said a post on the Village of Lumby Facebook page.

Resumes can be emailed to [email protected].