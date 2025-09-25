Vernon News

Downtown Vernon eatery will cease operating as Italian Kitchen Oct. 14

Italian Kitchen sold

Photo: Darren Handschuh The Italian Kitchen Company restaurant has been sold.

After decades in downtown Vernon, the Italian Kitchen will soon be no more.

The restaurant has been sold to a group based in the Okanagan that operates multiple locations and will not continue as The Italian Kitchen Company.

Leah Dickinson, vice-president of corporate development for the Pretium Group made the announcement of the sale public on Thursday, Sept. 25.

It is anticipated that the last day of operations for The Italian Kitchen Company will be Oct. 14.

The Italian Kitchen Company and The Pretium Group are not commenting on who is taking over the location at this time.

"We can confirm that our group has sold the assets of the business which has been home to The Italian Kitchen Company since 1994 and will be focusing our efforts on our much larger operations which include Wings Vernon on Anderson Way and 1516 Pub & Grill on Okanagan Lake,” said Dickinson.

“At this time, we are not commenting on what we may do with The Italian Kitchen Company brand, but is highly unlikely any announcements will be made this year."

The Italian Kitchen is housed in a historic 1930s building next to the Towne Theatre and evolved from earlier establishments like the National Cafe and Athens Pizza, with the current Italian Kitchen Company celebrating more than 30 years of operation.

Known for Mediterranean-inspired Italian cuisine, it expanded into a sauce company in 2013 and was later acquired by the Pretium Restaurant Group. The building was a former cafe that evolved into the restaurant in its modern form.

"Our entire group is sad to see The Italian Kitchen close in the current location. The reality is that life happens, and we must adapt. You must make the most of everything that comes your way. In business, adaptability is a great asset because futures are unpredictable, and things can change overnight for any of us. In the restaurant business, the changes have been grinding on us for many years, and it was time for a change at The Italian Kitchen Company,” Dickinson said.

“We are proud of what Robert Page, head chef and his team have done for us over the last year, and we invite all our customers to come down and enjoy the final few weeks at The Italian Kitchen Company."