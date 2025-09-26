Vernon News

Vernon wildlife expert has tips on animal attractants as winter nears

Critters are looking for food

With the arrival of fall, winter isn't too far behind and that means critters are getting ready for the snow to fly and food to become scarce.

Vernon wildlife expert Pete Wise said it is more important than ever to reduce attractants, especially for bears.

While garbage should be secured and out of reach year round, Wise said it is especially important at this time of year as bears are more active in their search for high-calorie food – like human food – as they put on weight for their winter slumber.

“They are eating machines right now,” Wise said. “They are a freight train going in one direction looking for food. Why would you spend all day eating a few berries when you can get the same value from a tuna sandwich in a garbage can. They are looking for that high-calorie food.”

And once a bear is habituated to eating garbage, it can not be rehabilitated and must be put down.

Wise said it is also important to pick up any fruit that may have fallen to the ground and not to put out bird feeders just yet as those both will attract bears.

Racoons are also on the prowl for tasty treat.

“Treat raccoons just like baby bears,” Wise said of the need to secure garbage that racoons are attracted to.

TV shows tend to portray racoons as cute, rascally bandits, but in reality that are a nasty critter that should be avoided.

Along with teeth and sharp claws, Wise said they carry racoon round worm in their scat which can transfer to humans.

“Raccoon round worm is the worst,” Wise said. “It's especially bad for little kids, it can kill a little kid.”

Wise has also been getting calls about bats recently.

He said bats too are gorging themselves and will sometimes be so full they can't make it back to their lair and will sleep in more visible locations like on a building.

And the best thing to do if you see a bat, is to leave it be.