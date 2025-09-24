Vernon News

Regional District of North Okanagan changing source of drinking water Oct. 6

Change of water source

Photo: Pexels A critical water main valve replacement at the intersection of Reid Road and Learmouth Road will require a partial shutdown of the transmission main from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant.

That means the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) will switch the drinking water source for some customers supplied by Greater Vernon Water (GVW) in the BX, East Hill, Stepping Stones, Old Kamloops Road, Middleton Mountain and parts of Coldstream and Lavington areas.

Customers in the affected area will temporarily be changed from the Duteau Creek water source to the Kalamalka Lake water source.

The source change is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 6, and last approximately six weeks.

“Ongoing sampling will occur throughout the project, and once repairs are complete, the water main will be refilled and sampled to confirm it meets acceptable water quality guidelines,” the RDNO said in a press release. “When all requirements are met, residents will be switched back to the Duteau Creek water source.”

Customers should not notice any interruption to their drinking water service during the source change, as water quality will be maintained throughout the project, however, customers may notice slight changes to taste and odour.

Most properties remaining on the Duteau source will experience a temporary pressure increase during the project. Customers are reminded that they are required to have a pressure-reducing valve on their system.

Updates will be posted to the RDNO website.