Vernon's Sustainable Environment Network Society wants to stop Commonage housing project

Photo: File photo A Vernon environmental group is ramping up its opposition to a massive proposed development.

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) has launched a letter-writing campaign in opposition to the 580 Commonage proposal.

Kerkhoff Develop-Build is proposing to build a master-planned community on part of its 421-hectare (1,040 acre) property known as the 580 Commonage, seven minutes from downtown Vernon.

In an earlier interview with Castanet, Company CEO Leonard Kerkhoff said there will be “potentially” up to 2,000 attainable homes.

“Under the Vernon Housing Action Plain attainable is defined as 25 per cent below the same price for an equivalent home in the City of Vernon,” Kerkhoff said during an open house that was held in May to gather input from the public.

Kerkhoff said the project would build approximately 200 homes a year.

The North Okanagan Naturalists Club (NOCN) attended the open house tp protest the massive proposed development.

Last week, SENS has issued what they say is a “call to action” to derail the project.

“City Council will make an important decision on the 580 Commonage Proposal some time in early to mid-fall. We encourage you to consider action to deal with the repercussions, long into the future, from a bad decision,” SENS said on their website.

SENS is encouraging people to write a letter to mayor and council, attend the council meetings when the matter will be discussed and to spread news of the opposition to the project.

Updates on council meetings and more information can be found here.

At the May open house, NONC vice-president Eric Kowalski was helping to hand out flyers at the event explaining the environmental concerns about the area and the massive project.

“Basically, this is a classic sprawl development,” Kowalski said. “They are proposing a massive development several kilometres from downtown in a currently undeveloped area. We think it is unfortunate in this day and age we are even considering a sprawl development.”

Kowalski said the project is proposed on land that is “really highly sensitive,” adding a city study pointed out the environmental sensitivity of the area.

Kerkhoff refuted that it is urban sprawl, noting it is within city limits and environmental concerns will be at the fore front of the project.

“Their line is 'Save the Commonage.' I feel that's what we're doing,” Kerkhoff said. “We are proposing to dedicate and preserve two thirds of the site potentially even more than that.

“There's protected grasses, there's endangered species and working around that and dedicating [the land] in perpetuity. So I think our vision is aligned. Right now, it is not protected land, it is private land and we are proposing to preserve two thirds of the site."