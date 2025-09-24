Vernon News

Improper discharge of water can result in big fines: City of Vernon

Tips for draining a pool

Photo: PIxabay As summer comes to an end, Vernon residents are reminded to take care when draining pools, hot tubs and water features to ensure it is conducted safely and responsibly.

Failing to do so could drain a homeowner's bank account.

According to the City of Vernon, improper discharge of water can result in municipal tickets of $500 or of a bylaw infraction fine of up to $50,000.

When draining pools, hot tubs, spas or other backyard water features at any time of the year, residents should:

Dechlorinate water prior to discharge for chlorinate systems

Drain onto a dry area on their property over a long period of time, ensuring water stays on the property

Discharge the water at a low flow rate

Stop draining if it starts raining or the ground becomes saturated

Drain saltwater pool water on property and never into the storm water collection system

Never drain pool, hot tub or spa water directly into our local creeks or lakes

By planning ahead, testing the water, and choosing the right discharge method, you can:

Safely remove water without harming the environment

Avoid flooding or drainage problems on your or neighbouring properties

Protect the beauty and health of local creeks and lakes for everyone to enjoy

Residents who are unsure about proper drainage are encouraged to contact the city's operations services at 250-549-6757 before draining their pool or water feature.