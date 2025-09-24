Vernon News
Improper discharge of water can result in big fines: City of Vernon
Tips for draining a pool
Photo: PIxabay
As summer comes to an end, Vernon residents are reminded to take care when draining pools, hot tubs and water features to ensure it is conducted safely and responsibly.
As summer comes to an end, Vernon residents are reminded to take care when draining pools, hot tubs and water features.
Failing to do so could drain a homeowner's bank account.
According to the City of Vernon, improper discharge of water can result in municipal tickets of $500 or of a bylaw infraction fine of up to $50,000.
When draining pools, hot tubs, spas or other backyard water features at any time of the year, residents should:
- Dechlorinate water prior to discharge for chlorinate systems
- Drain onto a dry area on their property over a long period of time, ensuring water stays on the property
- Discharge the water at a low flow rate
- Stop draining if it starts raining or the ground becomes saturated
- Drain saltwater pool water on property and never into the storm water collection system
- Never drain pool, hot tub or spa water directly into our local creeks or lakes
By planning ahead, testing the water, and choosing the right discharge method, you can:
- Safely remove water without harming the environment
- Avoid flooding or drainage problems on your or neighbouring properties
- Protect the beauty and health of local creeks and lakes for everyone to enjoy
Residents who are unsure about proper drainage are encouraged to contact the city's operations services at 250-549-6757 before draining their pool or water feature.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Undeterred by legal threatVancouver - 12:53 pm
- Kittens rescued in from coldOsoyoos - 12:48 pm
- 100 kilos of drugs seizedBurnaby - 12:12 pm
- Offer hope these holidaysSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- Compost your Xmas treeKamloops - 12:00 pm
Real Estate
2122 Hwy 95
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eggshell Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2025 Castanet.net