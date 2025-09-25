Vernon News

Guided tours of Vernon's history part of BC Culture Days

Photo: Vernon Musuem Guided tours into the past are being offered as part of BC Culture Days.

The Vernon Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society (OHS) is inviting the public to celebrate BC Culture Days and the OHS’s centennial year with walking tours highlighting the rich history and heritage of Vernon and surrounding communities.

BC Culture Days is an annual celebration that invites Canadians to discover, engage with, and enjoy arts and cultural experiences in their communities.

“BC Culture Days provides a wonderful chance to connect the community with Vernon’s unique history,” said OHS Vernon branch secretary-treasurer Gwyneth Evans.

“These walking tours honour our past while showcasing the ongoing work of the OHS to preserve and share the stories of our region with both residents and visitors.”

One of the tours is already booked solid.

Marianne Fedori, with the Museum and Archives of Vernon (MAV), said the Coldstream tour is at full capacity.

“We hope to run it again in the spring,” Fedori said. “However, tours of Mackie Lake House can be arranged throughout the fall and winter months depending on the availability of staff.”

Tours can be booked by emailing [email protected]. Admission is $15 for adults, $ 8 for youth (ages 12 to 17) and free for children under 11 years old.

There is still room in three other tours that step into the history of the region.

On Saturday, Sept. 27 a civic centre heritage walk takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of MAV and the 100th Anniversary of the Vernon Branch of the OHS.

Join Fedori, who is a MAV volunteer and urban historian, for a guided walk exploring Vernon’s Civic Centre, a signature example of modern postwar heritage and architecture in the region.

Participants will also learn about MAV’s long-term vision and current programming.

The tour starts at the museum, 3009 32nd Ave. The tour is free, but donations are accepted. It is wheelchair accessible and online registration is required.

Sunday, Sept. 28 the grey canal trail walk takes place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants will explore a scenic section of the historic Grey Canal Trail with Ingrid Neumann, director of the Ribbons of Green Trails Society.

Discover the history of the Grey Canal, which supplied irrigation to over 20,000 acres of orchards and farmland in the Greater Vernon Area from 1906 to 1970. Visitors will be able to walk historical canal remnants and breathtaking views of Okanagan Lake, orchards, vineyards, and grasslands along this easy 1.5 km walk.

The walk starts at the Grey Canal Sierra Road parking Lot, 3260 Sierra Rd.

Admission is free for the entry-level walk; good footwear recommended

Online registration is required.

On Wednesday, Oct. 1 the Barnard Streetscape and Towne Theatre Heritage Walk takes place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Local historians Fedori, Barbara Bell and Scott John will lead participants on a guided walk through Vernon’s Barnard streetscape, followed by a detailed presentation on the history and preservation of Vernon’s Towne Theatre, hosted by the Okanagan Screen Arts Society. Guests are invited to share memories over coffee and treats after the presentation.

The event will be held at the theatre, 2910 30 Ave.

Admission for the wheelchair friendly event is free, but online registration is required.