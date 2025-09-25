Vernon News

Movie being filmed at Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch

Tale of horror at O'Keefe

Photo: File photo A tale of horror has come to Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch. The movie The Freeze is using the O'Keefe Mansion as a backdrop for its chilling tale.

The movie The Freeze is using the O'Keefe Mansion as a backdrop for its chilling tale.

Trevor Mirosh, is the director, writer and editor of the movie that is about a history professor whose son has disappeared.

“She starts investigating and she discovers that it has a connection with something evil hibernating in a 1940s fridge,” Mirosh said, adding the age and ambience of the mansion, that was built in the late 1800s, proved a perfect fit for the feel of the movie.

“We chose that location because it fits the elegance of the character who is living there,” said Mirosh.

“We loved the style of the wallpaper and the furniture and that older sort of vibe it presents itself with. The exterior has that very old look that fits very well to a horror type movie.”

The crew spent the past three weeks in Kelowna before moving to the O'Keefe location where they will spend three days shooting scenes, wrapping up on Friday.

Mirosh operates Mindtool Films and is making the movie with Industry Works Studios.

“We are happy to be in Vernon and support the community and be in such an historic place and hopefully help preserve what is existing for many more years,” Mirosh said.

The preservation of the historic mansion is a top concern for the ranch.

As an aging building, it is in need of maintenance and repairs.

“We are doing everything we can to raise funds to rejuvenate the building,” said Dee Cristante, O'Keefe event specialist.

Earlier this year, the ranch won $50,000 in the Next Great Save Competition.

The money will also be used for general maintenance and projects that need to be done at the ranch, including basic carpentry and plumbing issues.

O'Keefe Ranch has fallen on difficult financial times as of late, with local governments cutting back funding of the historic site.

To help combat funding issues, O’Keefe Ranch is utilizing facility rentals, events, and glamping during the summer season.

Mirosh said The Freeze is expected to make its debut in the spring of 2026.