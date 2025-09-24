Vernon News
New wildfire sparked by lightning north of Sugar Lake
Fire north of Sugar Lake
Photo: BC Wildfire Service
A new wildfire was discovered Tuesday afternoon north of Sugar Lake.
The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new wildfire near Monashee Provincial Park.
It was discovered around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, north of Sugar Lake, along the Shuswap River.
The out-of-control fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning.
The BCWS map lists the fire at 90 square metres in size. It is the only out-of-control fire currently burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre.
