New wildfire sparked by lightning north of Sugar Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A new wildfire was discovered Tuesday afternoon north of Sugar Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new wildfire near Monashee Provincial Park.

It was discovered around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, north of Sugar Lake, along the Shuswap River.

The out-of-control fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning.

The BCWS map lists the fire at 90 square metres in size. It is the only out-of-control fire currently burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre.