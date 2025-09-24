Vernon News

Okanagan Valley Association of the Deaf helps people, families with hearing challenges

Deaf Awareness Month

Photo: OVAD September is Deaf Awareness Month and on Tuesday a delegation was at Kelowna city hall to raise awareness for deaf culture.

The participants were from Vernon, Lumby, Kelowna and other parts of the Valley.

The Okanagan Valley Association of the Deaf (OVAD) is a community-based group that serves deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals and their families.

OVAD organizes social events such as Deaf Night Out, family camps and has been involved in human rights advocacy for the deaf community.

The family camps provide the opportunity for families to come together to share experiences and resources.

While in Kelowna, the group was hoping to meet with Mayor Tom Dyas or a representative from the city to support their message, but were unable to meet with city officials.

Organizers said a request the city raise their flag above city hall “to endorse awareness of deaf culture” was declined.

Anyone who would like to become a member of OVAD or to help the group, can email [email protected].