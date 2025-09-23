Vernon News

Koyczan audience members encouraged to donate to Vernon food bank

Koyczan collecting food

Photo: File photo A performance by Shane Koyczan will not only feed the soul, but the body as well. The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society is asking audience members to bring non-perishable food donations to the Spotlight Season’s opening performance by the internationally acclaimed and award-winning poet and spoken word artist at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

With participation and support from RBC’s Benevity Causes program, volunteer RBC employees will be accepting donations in the centre’s Okanagan Spirits Foyer when doors open at 6:30 p.m.

All donations will be delivered to the food bank the following morning.

VDPAC’s partnership with RBC means food bank donations will be accepted at RBC-selected performances throughout VDPAC’s 2025-26 spotlight & Signature Concerts season.

RBC’s Benevity Causes program, called myCommunity, is an employee portal managed through Benevity’s platform where RBC employees can find and participate in volunteer opportunities and submit requests for their charitable donations to be matched.

Community non-profits can apply to RBC online under “Community Investments” or “Sponsorships” for their causes. VDPAC was successful and is truly grateful for RBC’s support and partnering in this food security initiative.

Koyczan is an incomparable Canadian spoken word poet, author, and best known for his award-winning, spellbinding spoken word performances.

The world first caught a glimpse of Koyczan’s prodigious spoken word talent with his emotional and unforgettable presentation of We Are More (Define Canada) at the 2010 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies in Vancouver, launching him to international recognition, world tours and acclaim.

For tickets, visit the Ticket Seller Box Office in the VDPAC, call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or online.