Two Coldstream youths attended council meeting to ask for netting for two soccer goals

Youths score with netting

Photo: Coldstream In July 2024, Coldstream council received a letter from two young local residents, Grayson and Griffin Poulter, with a request to install soccer nets at Middleton Mountain Park.

Ask and you shall receive.

Demonstrating civic engagement and initiative, the boys attended a council meeting to present their case in person and express their enthusiasm for enhancing recreational opportunities in the community.

A news release from Coldstream said “council was delighted to hear directly from these engaged youth and took the request under careful consideration.”

After reviewing costs and installation options, the proposal was approved and two new soccer nets were installed at Middleton Mountain Park in August 2025.

“This is a fantastic example of how members of our community — regardless of age — can have a real impact through constructive participation,” said Mayor Ruth Hoyte. “We’re proud to support projects that encourage active living and community involvement.”

“Council extends its appreciation to Griffin and Grayson for their initiative and interest in local governance. It’s always a pleasure to see youth engaging with their elected officials and learning how to navigate the municipal system.”