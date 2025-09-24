Vernon News

Homeless camp grows near treehouse built by the unhoused

Photo: Darren Handschuh A tree house built next to Highway 97 in Vernon is receiving a lot of attention lately.

A treehouse built next to Highway 97 in Vernon is receiving a lot of attention lately.

An industrious member of the unhoused community built the structure in some trees at the intersection of Highway 97 and 48th Avenue.

It sits right across the highway from two busy hotels.

A spokesperson for one of the hotels, acting on behalf of the ownership, said the treehouse is attracting more people to the area and that is creating some challenges for the hotel.

The spokesperson said as the homeless camp grows, so do issues with those living there.

“We are very close to it, so we get a lot of homeless people coming into our hotel,” the spokesperson said. “We do get people coming in and stealing from our market, we have a little market and they try to help themselves. Not all the time, mind you, but we have had issues.

“A lot of people staying here ask about it. They don't feel safe to stay at our hotel with (the encampment) right there.

“I think it is a huge hazard for people on the highway. They cross the highway, they leave their bikes along the highway, they leave their carts along the highway.”

The spokesperson said the site is growing with “more and more” tents being set up.

The City of Vernon recently dismantled a homeless camp in Becker Park near Alexis Park Drive earlier this month, but the treehouse camp falls under the responsibility of the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

The MOTT sent an email response when queried about the situation by Castanet.

“Bringing people indoors is the first step toward stability and is key to strengthening our communities,” the MOTT said in the email adding it was aware of the use of the provincial highway right-of-way and is “working closely with the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs, which leads the province’s response to encampments, to prioritize the safety of everyone at the site.

“Staff are actively monitoring the site for any developments that could impact the operation or safety of the highway system.

“The province will continue working across government to address the root causes of homelessness, while ensuring people have safe and supportive places to stay.

“While encampments may offer a sense of community for some people, they are not a safe or suitable form of long-term shelter and create significant risks for peoples’ well-being.”

The MOTT said encampments are best prevented and resolved by offering people a pathway out of homelessness, which includes shelter first, assessment and support to move to a range of housing options that best meet individual needs.

This is not the first encampment to be set up on MOTT land. A camp at that exact site was dismantled several years ago and other camps on MOTT land have been addressed.

The province encourages people at risk of or experiencing homelessness in Vernon to connect with a local non-profit like Turning Points Collaborative Society to help navigate the various services in the community, to find out about overnight shelter spots and how to apply for supportive housing.

People can also reach out to BC Housing applicant services at How to Apply for Rental Housing | BC Housing or by calling 1-800-257-7756.

BC Housing continues to work with the City of Vernon and other partners to make more supportive homes available for people in the community.