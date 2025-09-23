Vernon News

Vernon looking to become SiriusXM Music Town in online contest

City in radio contest

Vernon residents are being asked to make the North Okanagan city the SiriusXM Music Town.

SiriusXM Music Town is offering one Canadian town a chance to win a concert experience, featuring the JUNO Award–winning band The Beaches.

“We want Vernon to be that town — and we need your help,” the city said in a press release.

“The nomination period closes Oct. 5, so let’s rally the community and bring The Beaches to Vernon.”

People can nominate Vernon by visiting the official contest site and submit a nomination.

“Tell them what makes Vernon special and why we deserve this concert,” the city said.

People are also being asked top spread the word.

“Talk to friends, family, community groups, and post about it on social media. Share what you love about Vernon and invite others to nominate too,” the city said.

“Vernon has a vibrant arts and music community, from local bands and festivals to youth music programs and live venues. The natural beauty and welcoming character of our city make for an incredible setting for a concert, especially from The Beaches.”

Hosting The Beaches, a celebrated alt-rock band with strong national recognition, would be a boost for tourism, local businesses, and cultural pride.