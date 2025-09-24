Vernon News

North Okanagan Naturalists Club says pond should be designated a nature reserve

Concerns over Rose's Pond

Photo: RDNO The North Okanagan Naturalists Club is not happy with plans for Rose's Pond.

The North Okanagan Naturalists Club is not happy with plans for Rose's Pond.

Regional district officials said they are looking at ways to protect the Commonage-area pond near Vernon while enhancing use of the area.

A park development plan for the Rose’s Pond property in the Commonage was identified as a priority in the Greater Vernon Trails & Natural Spaces Master Plan for 2022–32.

However, the NONC has a different vision.

A letter to the regional district from Harold Sellers on behalf of the NONC said the club “is deeply concerned about the Rose’s Pond Preliminary Development Plan presented to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee on Sept. 3.

"NONC has previously stated our desire for Rose’s Pond to be designated a nature reserve, following the example of Swan Lake Nature Reserve Park. But what we see proposed in the plan will result in significant degradation of one of the increasingly rare natural areas left within the Greater Vernon area.”

Sellers said the plan describes natural spaces as areas that are relatively undisturbed or in the process of recovering from human disturbance. They help to protect biodiversity and environmentally sensitive habitats or features. In the case of this pond, they can also provide passive outdoor recreation (e.g. hiking and bird watching).

“NONC agrees that Rose’s Pond offers a wonderful opportunity for carefully designed and controlled passive recreation. However, we contend that the way to balance the often competing needs of access vs conservation is to designate it as a Nature Reserve...We believe this model would provide adequate public access to/appreciation of the park while preserving critical ecosystem values,” Sellers said.

As they move forward with planning, the group, in its own words, urges the powers that be to insist on the following in particular:

Minimize trail construction

"Keep most of the park in a natural, undisturbed state. Allow only a single loop trail that includes an observation platform viewing Rose’s Pond. Retain the rest of the park for undisturbed use by wildlife and plant communities. The Plan itself notes that, “trail users may find ways to “cut” across the loop off sanctioned trails which should be monitored.” Monitoring is not a solution – once the damage has been done it is done. It is best to prevent this from happening from the very start of planning, i.e., limit the numbers and routes of trails to prevent walkers and bikers from seeing any reason to create unauthorized trails."

No pets

"Rather than “prohibit off-leash dogs,” as is currently proposed, it is crucial that RP is a ‘"no pets allowed" zone. RDNO has very limited ability to enforce off leash rules, which many dog-owners ignore anyway. Even a small number of off-leash dogs can wreak havoc on ground-nesting birds and other wildlife – the Plan identifies eight specific species of ground-nesting birds and burrowing native mammals. Other concerns are disturbing native vegetation, spreading invasive weeds, and contributing toxic dog waste to sensitive areas. There are nearby dog friendly parks – e.g., Carlson Park – as alternatives. No access to Rose’s Pond itself by humans or animals

Again as has been noted in the Plan, ponds are very important breeding and nesting locations, as well as feeding and resting stops for migratory birds in particular. Human and dog access would also endanger the Western Painted Turtle population, particularly nesting sites, as well as Spadefoot toads, a threatened species which may be present on this site."

Assessment of the ecology of the pond itself

"For example, flooding from the broken underground reclaimed water pipe in 2024 has resulted in a decrease in shoreline shrubbery and the loss of basking logs. Has this negatively affected the ecology of the pond? If so, are the changes permanent? Does this need to be assessed professionally and with water testing?"

Seller added directly in the letter: "The development of a Rose’s Pond Nature Reserve Park offers an exceptional opportunity for RDNO to take a stance of preserving sensitive habitats and ecosystems by allowing access while minimizing destructive human interference. We have here an opportunity to achieve a good news story and we respectfully urge directors and staff to consider our recommendations."