Coldstream residents can still get their neighbourhood newsletter despite Canada Post delivery ban

Photo: District of Coldstream Just because Canada Post won't deliver it does not mean Coldstream residents will have to go without their community newsletter.

“To ensure everyone has access to the latest news, updates and community information, the newsletter is now available for pick-up at several local establishments across the community,” the District of Coldstream said in a press release.

“Due to the ban on the delivery of 'Neighbourhood Mail', introduced Sept.15, delivery by mail is currently unavailable.”

According to the Canada Post website, the ban applies to unaddressed direct mail ("Neighbourhood Mail") only. Addressed items (personalized mail, postal code targeting mail and transactional mail) and parcels will not be affected.

“As a result of the union’s action, we have made the difficult decision to stop accepting Neighbourhood Mail items effective immediately. This means that until further notice, no Neighbourhood Mail items will be accepted for drop-off at plants, depots, post offices or other Canada Post facilities. All delivery vehicles intending to drop off Neighbourhood Mail will be turned away. In addition, items currently in the network will be securely held,” Canada Post said.

The newsletter can be found online, but for those who prefer a paper copy, several businesses have stepped up to distribute the newsletter.

Coldstream Market (9912 Kalamalka Road)

Canco Lavington Market (6320 Highway 6)

Canco Gas One Stop Convenience (6015 Highway 6)

Back to Earth (6326 Highway 6)

Rail Trail Café & Market (13904 Kalamalka Road)

Sun Country Cycle (16500 Kalamalka Road)

Friesen’s Countrytyme Garden (9172 Kalamalka Road)

Additionally, the newsletter can also be picked up at the Coldstream Community Hall and the District Municipal Office.

“Lavington, Coldstream, and Kidston Elementary Schools will be distributing the newsletter to its students this week, while Kalamalka Secondary School students and parents are welcome to pick up a newsletter at their school office,” the press release said.