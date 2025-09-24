Vernon News

Vernon Search and Rescue headed to the hills for some night ATV training

VSAR goes for a night ride

Photo: VSAR Most people ride an ATV for fun, but for Vernon Search and Rescue it is training that could possibly save a life.

“With daylight fading as autumn marches on, we figured it was high time for an evening run with our ATV crew, and Terrace Mountain was the perfect venue,” reads a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

The training also added insight into some of the special hazards ATV riders face at night.

“There's nothing better than the cloak of darkness to make an otherwise familiar area seem oddly unusual, distances feel longer, visual references disappear, and erosion ditching jumps out at you at the last minute,” the post reads.

And with the arrival of fall, darkness arrives sooner and everyone heading to the back country should be mindful of the reduced daylight hours.

And for those heading to the hills, VSAR has some words of advice: Bring extra clothing.

“It's surprising how much cooler it can get with just a little altitude gain and some wind,” they said.

Search and rescue services are free and people should not hesitate to call if they find themselves lost, stranded or injured.