Vernon Search and Rescue headed to the hills for some night ATV training
VSAR goes for a night ride
Many people ride an ATV for fun, but for Vernon Search and Rescue it is training that could possibly save a life.
“With daylight fading as autumn marches on, we figured it was high time for an evening run with our ATV crew, and Terrace Mountain was the perfect venue,” reads a post on the VSAR Facebook page.
The training also added insight into some of the special hazards ATV riders face at night.
“There's nothing better than the cloak of darkness to make an otherwise familiar area seem oddly unusual, distances feel longer, visual references disappear, and erosion ditching jumps out at you at the last minute,” the post reads.
And with the arrival of fall, darkness arrives sooner and everyone heading to the back country should be mindful of the reduced daylight hours.
And for those heading to the hills, VSAR has some words of advice: Bring extra clothing.
“It's surprising how much cooler it can get with just a little altitude gain and some wind,” they said.
Search and rescue services are free and people should not hesitate to call if they find themselves lost, stranded or injured.
More Vernon News
- Fire snuffed out by crewsVernon - 6:41 pm
- Lights restored to homesKelowna - 6:10 pm
- Youth learn leadership skillsKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Died waiting for treatment Edmonton - 5:15 pm
- Understanding quake risk Victoria - 5:14 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Braeburn Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library