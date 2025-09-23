Vernon News

Vernon Ford dealership holding food drive

Photo: Contributed Until the end of the month, the community is being encouraged to drop off food items at Watkin Motors Ford on 27th Street.

A Vernon auto dealership is collecting donations for the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank.

"At Watkin Motors Ford, we believe our role extends far beyond selling vehicles; it's about being a true partner in the community we serve," said Luke Hornhardt, General Sales Manager.

"For us, participating in this food drive is a reflection of our deep commitment to supporting the well-being of Vernon and ensuring no one goes hungry. For those that are able, we encourage you to join us in this effort to help our neighbours."

The food drive is being held as a part of the Ford Building Together initiative, which supports local community groups.

According to recent data from Statistics Canada, nearly one-in-five Canadians live in food-insecure households — with some regions reporting rates as high as one-in-four.