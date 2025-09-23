281205
Vernon News  

Vernon start annual catch basin cleaning on 32nd Street

Catch basin cleaning set

Castanet - Sep 22, 2025 / 5:53 pm | Story: 573887

Motorists travelling along 32nd Street between 48th Avenue and 15th Avenue should expect minor delays as the City of Vernon carries out annual catch basin cleaning.

Work is set to begin Sept. 23 and run daily from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with completion expected by Oct. 6. The schedule may change depending on conditions.

Single-lane traffic will be maintained in both directions, but drivers are advised to slow down, follow traffic control signage and allow extra time for travel.

The city says every effort will be made to minimize disruptions and thanks the public for its patience during the work.

