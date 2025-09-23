Vernon News
Vernon start annual catch basin cleaning on 32nd Street
Catch basin cleaning set
Photo: City of Vernon
Catch basin cleaning area.
Motorists travelling along 32nd Street between 48th Avenue and 15th Avenue should expect minor delays as the City of Vernon carries out annual catch basin cleaning.
Work is set to begin Sept. 23 and run daily from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with completion expected by Oct. 6. The schedule may change depending on conditions.
Single-lane traffic will be maintained in both directions, but drivers are advised to slow down, follow traffic control signage and allow extra time for travel.
The city says every effort will be made to minimize disruptions and thanks the public for its patience during the work.
