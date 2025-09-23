Arrowleaf Real Estate holding public forums to discuss 18-acre development in Vernon
Get your say on Via District
Arrowleaf Real Estate will be hosting a forum this week in Vernon to let the public give input about the company's Via District development.
Vernon residents are invited to the community input forum, which will be held on Wednesday from 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m. at BNA Brewing Co., which is located at 1714 Kalamalka Lake Rd.
Arrowleaf intends to build a “connected neighbourhood that will provide additional housing options for Vernon as well as unique community spaces and new businesses.” The 18 acres are near Polson Park, The Shops at Polson Park and Vernon’s historic downtown.
“We are at the preliminary planning stages, and community input is the cornerstone of this process,” Arrowleaf executive managing director Andrew Kurbis said in a press release. “We are excited about the opportunity to talk directly with the community and to hear their perspectives and priorities, all of which will guide the planning work before we make an application to the city.”
Those who cannot attend either of the forums will be able to provide feedback on the project website, which will go live on Wednesday.
