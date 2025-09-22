Vernon News

North Okanagan homicide remains unsolved five years later

Photo: RCMP Erin Chelsea Borgford

Police are still searching for answers five years after a woman’s body was found in a burned vehicle in the North Okanagan.

RCMP were called to a vehicle fire on Sept. 20, 2020 at 5:14 a.m. on Louis Estates Road, just off Westside Road, after human remains were found in a burned 2014 Nissan Rogue.

Erin Chelsea Borgford, 27, was identified as the victim and major crimes investigators were called in.

Police say Borgford was living in Whitehorse, Yt. at the time of her death.

“Erin was living in Whitehorse and was believed to be driving from the Lower Mainland back to Whitehorse at the time of her death,” says Cpl. Brett Urano BC RCMP spokesperson in a news release Monday.

“Our investigation is on-going, and we are needing the public’s help to solve this homicide. If anyone interacted with her in the days before her death or has any information about why she came to be in the North Okanagan area or who she may have met with, we are urging you to come and speak with our investigators to help advance this investigation.”

If you have information about Borgford's death you are asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit info line at 1-877-987-8477.